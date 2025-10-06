The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), has launched the 2025 National Budget Outreach and FY2026 Pre-Budget Consultation in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, as part of its Open Budget Initiative (OBI).

The initiative, which kicked off on Saturday, aims to strengthen fiscal transparency and public participation in the national budget process.

It provides citizens with updates on the implementation of the FY2025 National Budget while soliciting their views and priorities for the upcoming FY2026 budget year.

Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Affairs, Hon. Anthony G. Myers, who formally launched the program, underscored the importance of the national budget as a “key policy tool” for advancing Liberia’s development agenda under the Agenda for Accelerated Inclusive Development (AAID). He noted that Article 7 of the Liberian Constitution makes it a legal obligation for the government to ensure public involvement in budgetary matters.

“The budget is the tool for decentralization,” Deputy Minister Myers said. “It provides resources for County Development Agendas and County Services Centres, builds schools, improves healthcare, supports farmers, creates jobs,

maintains roads, and delivers essential services.”

He described the choice of Sanniquellie as symbolic, representing the government’s renewed commitment to decentralization and inclusiveness in decision-making. Myers also cited the 2011 amendment to the Public Financial Management (PFM) Law, which mandates citizen engagement in the budget preparation and implementation process.

Highlighting President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s administration’s priorities, Hon. Myers said decentralization, road access, and citizen-centered consultations remain central to national development policy.

Deputy Finance Minister for Administration, Hon. Bill McGill Jones also addressed the gathering, stressing that the Open Budget Initiative is not merely symbolic but demonstrates the government’s dedication to openness and accountability.

“The National Budget may seem technical, but it reflects our collective priorities and aspirations,” Hon. Jones stated. “It is about the quality of education our children receive, the strength of our healthcare system, the roads that connect our communities, and the opportunities that improve our daily lives.”

He added that citizens’ voices are vital in shaping a budget that responds to the needs of the people.

Representing the local administration, Prince Nyae, proxy for the Superintendent of Nimba County, welcomed the initiative as an opportunity for residents to present their challenges and development priorities.

He emphasized the need for improved road networks, stronger healthcare and education systems, and better support for agriculture to boost local livelihoods and economic growth.

The event drew participants from diverse groups, including students, people with disabilities, civil society organizations, and the business community.

Discussions centered on government allocations to counties, transparency in budget implementation, and ways citizens can track how funds are spent at the local level.

As part of the outreach, the government pledged to continue engaging the public, fostering inclusivity, and enhancing accountability in the management of public resources.

Civil society organizations were also included in the process to provide independent oversight and strengthen transparency.