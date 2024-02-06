President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s Press Secretary, has since hit the grounds running after her preferment by the President to oversee the office that is cardinal to articulating and propagating his agenda and the bridge between his office and that of the public.

Madam Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana has appeared on different platforms to inform the public about the President Boakai's activities and programs, inclusive of his focus on forming a solid team of experts and technocrats to different positions in government for the implementation of his government’s agenda.

She continued her duty Friday, February 2, 2024, with the holding of the inaugural edition of the Executive Mansion Press Briefing, using the platform to provide updates on the Chief Executive’s engagements during the course of the week. Updates of his week included his meetings with the Vice President of Sierra Leone and the Board of Directors of Bloom Bank Africa Limited among others.

She said the two meetings were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere, with the President expressing enthusiasm to receive Vice President of Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh of Sierra Leone as well as the Bloom Bank Africa’s Board.

The newly named Press Secretary welcomed members of the press and informed them that the goal of her office is to properly and in a timely manner inform the public about the happenings, activities and vision of His Excellency, the President. She encouraged dialogue, coordination, and communication between the media and the Office of the President.

Speaking of the President’s week, she highlighted President Boakai's commencement address to the 19th Commencement Convocation Class of the United Methodist University as Speaker and the conferral of an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities Honoris Causa Degree on him.

Briefing the Press on the state of the security of the President and the situation that occurred at the graduation ceremony, Madam Fofana said, the motive of the individual has been established and that his intent was to give President a friendly hug. She established that it was a security breach and that investigation continued as officers on duty at the event were moved to different assignment. "Those securities on duty at the time have been reassigned," Madam Fofana disclosed further.

The Press Secretary also weighed in on the President moving to the Executive Mansion, saying that will happen as soon as possible.

Madam Fofana stressed: " finishing works are ongoing and as soon as possible, the president will move to his official office."

She further updated the public on President Boakai's commitment to ensuring that he declares his assets in keeping with law in the soonest possible time.

"The team is currently concluding works on documentation, when that is done, it will be sent to the LACC for subsequent approval.” Madam Kula also told reporters at the press briefing.

She addressed reporters' inquiries on different issues such as the free tuition and WASSCE payment introduced by the former government, situation with the Foreign Minister-designate, drug test, payment of civil servants, harmonization and many others.

On the education, she said the President will listen to his Minister of Education and the experts in the sector to review programs and subsequently advise him on the way forward.

Madam Fofana thanked the Press and assured them of her office openness to address whatever inquiries they may have. She encouraged media institution to second female journalists to the Executive Mansion and urge them to participate actively at the press briefing.