Liberia has reaffirmed its leadership in advancing gender equality in diplomacy and governance with the validation of its Gender-Responsive/Feminist Foreign Policy (GRFP/FFP) Roadmap and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gender Assessment during a high-level workshop held on Friday, October 3, 2025 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia.

Serving as keynote speaker, Cllr. Deweh E. Gray, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasized that Liberia stands as the first African country to chart the course toward a Gender-Responsive Foreign Policy, positioning itself at the forefront of continental and global efforts to embed gender equality and human rights into foreign policy.

She further underscored that Liberia remains the first country in Africa to formally commit to pursuing a Feminist Foreign Policy, following the government’s decision in February 2024.

“Liberia’s commitment is deeply rooted in our proud legacy of women-led peacebuilding, governance, and advocacy for inclusive development. With Liberia’s election on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member, we will use this platform to advocate strongly for the empowerment of women and girls worldwide,” Cllr. Gray declared.

“Liberia is proud to be a pioneer in charting this course,” Cllr. Gray affirmed. “Our commitment is clear: we will continue to lead with courage, championing the rights and empowerment of women and girls across our borders and beyond.”

She added that the initiative reflects Liberia’s determination to advance gender equality not only within national institutions but also across regional and global platforms.

For her part, Madam Comfort Lamptey, Country Representative of UN Women, welcomed the milestone, pledging the organization’s continued support to Liberia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in achieving the objectives of the roadmap. “UN Women is proud to work with the Ministry to make Liberia a model for Africa and the world in integrating gender equality and feminist principles into foreign policy,” she stated.

Liberia’s leadership on feminist diplomacy has been reinforced by multiple achievements: Membership in the Global Feminist Foreign Policy+ Group, which brings together countries dedicated to embedding gender equality in foreign policy. Extensive national consultations with government institutions, civil society organizations, youth networks, and international partners to ensure inclusivity in shaping the roadmap. Active participation in the African Union High-Level Meeting on Feminist Foreign Policy, further demonstrating Liberia’s continental leadership in this area.

These milestones underscore Liberia’s determination to contribute to shaping a feminist approach to diplomacy on the continent and beyond.

The GRFP/FFP Roadmap seeks to institutionalize gender equality, women’s rights, peace and security, women’s economic empowerment, and inclusive climate and resource management across Liberia’s diplomacy, external cooperation, and institutional practices.

Complementing this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gender Assessment highlights institutional gaps, opportunities, and priority reforms to strengthen gender mainstreaming within the Ministry’s structures and practices. Together, these tools are designed to transform Liberia’s foreign policy into a powerful instrument for equity, justice, and inclusive development.

The validation workshop drew a diverse group of stakeholders, reflecting the national and international support for Liberia’s gender-responsive foreign policy agenda. Participants included: Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), Ministry of Justice (MoJ), Ministry of Education (MoE), Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), and the Women’s Legislative Caucus. Civil Society Organizations (CSOs): women’s rights organizations, civil society advisory groups (CSAG), youth networks, academia, and media. Development Partners: UN agencies, representatives and bilateral partners.