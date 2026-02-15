The Government of the Republic of Liberia and the Government of the Republic of Seychelles have officially established diplomatic relations, marking a significant step toward strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation across multiple sectors.

The signing ceremony took place on the margins of the 39th Session of the African Union Assembly, in a spirit of optimism and solidarity.

Her Excellency Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed deep gratitude to the Government of Seychelles for its support of Liberia’s election to the United Nations Security Council and for its collaboration in other multilateral forums. She emphasized that the establishment of ties reflects Liberia’s renewed commitment to expanding its global partnerships and amplifying African voices on the international stage.

His Excellency Mr. Barry Faure, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Seychelles, described the occasion as “historic,” noting that it coincides with Seychelles’ 50th year of independence. He highlighted the symbolic importance of forging relations with Liberia during such a milestone year, underscoring his country’s dedication to partnerships that promote peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.

Both Ministers reaffirmed their determination to deepen collaboration in areas of mutual interest. Trade and investment were identified as central pillars of the new relationship, alongside tourism, education, training, and regular political consultations. Seychelles, renowned globally as a premier tourism destination, expressed readiness to share expertise with Liberia as it seeks to diversify its economy and strengthen its tourism sector.

The establishment of diplomatic ties with Seychelles represents a notable achievement under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s foreign policy agenda, which prioritizes forging new partnerships while consolidating existing ones. It also reflects Liberia’s broader vision of engaging with small island developing states and other nations that share common priorities in climate resilience, sustainable development, and global peace.

This agreement signals the beginning of a new era of friendship and cooperation between Liberia and Seychelles, built on shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to advancing prosperity for their peoples.