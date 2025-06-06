Ambassador Yin pointed out that the Cardiology Department project is a powerful testament to the friendship between the two peoples, a concrete manifestation of China's policy towards Africa characterized by "sincerity, real results, amity and good faith", and a positive outcome of implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit. China, ambassador Yin affirmed, will continue to support the development of Liberia's health sector and promote Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Minister Dr. Louise Kpoto and CEO Dr. Linda Birch expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for its long-term and strong support to Liberia's health sector. They stated that this project, as Liberia's first dedicated cardiology diagnosis and treatment department, would surely provide higher quality medical services to the people.

On June 3, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu attended the handover ceremony of the Cardiology Department project under the China-Liberia Paired Hospital Cooperation Mechanism. Also present were Liberian Health Minister Hon. Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, JFK Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Dr. Linda Birch, representatives from Heilongjiang Provincial Hospital, members of the 17th Chinese Medical Team to Liberia, and representatives from JFK Medical Center, totaling about 100 attendees.

