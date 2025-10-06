Levene Energy has been named the winner of the Local Content Champion award at African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies in Cape Town, recognizing the company’s outstanding contributions to advancing local participation, skills development and value creation across Africa’s energy sector. The award underscores Levene Energy’s commitment to building sustainable energy projects that prioritize local talent and supply chain integration while fostering inclusive economic growth.

The Local Content Champion award celebrates organizations that go beyond compliance, setting new benchmarks in embedding local content into their business models and operations. Levene Energy was recognized for its success in scaling African-led projects anchored in local suppliers, talent pipelines and mentorship initiatives. From expanding hybrid mini-grid solutions across underserved Nigerian communities, to supporting the distribution of low-carbon gas, to operating two bitumen exploration and production assets, Levene is prioritizing the development of durable industrial capacity across West Africa.

“Levene Energy’s recognition as the Local Content Champion is a testament to what can be achieved when companies place African people at the heart of their operations,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC). “This award reflects the Chamber’s belief that energy development must be an engine of opportunity for African workers, businesses and communities, and that Africa’s energy industry must be both globally competitive and locally empowering.”

By empowering local enterprises, investing in training programs and creating opportunities for African professionals to participate in large-scale energy projects, Levene Energy has contributed to strengthening Africa’s competitiveness in the global market. These initiatives illustrate how private sector leadership can drive transformation by pairing investment with capacity building and knowledge transfer.

AEW: Invest in African Energies, hosted by the AEC, serves as the continent’s premier energy event, bringing together governments, investors and stakeholders to advance dialogue and partnerships across the industry. The recognition of Levene Energy at the African Energy Awards reinforces the company’s position as a trusted partner in advancing Africa’s energy future through a people-centered approach.