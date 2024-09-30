The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) and The Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) today signed a Letter of Intent formalizing a commitment to establish the End School-Age Hunger Fund, with an initial pledge of $50 million from CIFF. The fund will provide critical support to African countries committed to universal school feeding through a combination of grants and loans to build programs across Africa.

The agreement was signed during a high-level roundtable, co-hosted by the African Development Bank Group, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Children's Investment Fund Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation. The event, “Leveraging the Strengths and Capital of Bank and Philanthropies for a Prosperous, Inclusive, and Resilient Africa,” gathered key players in development finance and philanthropy, including King Letsie III of Lesotho, African Union and African Leaders for Nutrition Champion.

Participants championed new models to accelerate progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and drive green growth on the continent – including school feeding programs. For every $1invested in school meal programs, there is a return of $9 [1] in improved health, educational outcomes, and economic productivity. These programs not only provide critical nourishment but also serve as powerful tools for social protection and economic growth.

King Letsie III said: “As we proceed with our discussions, I urge you to think beyond the immediate. Yes, we aim to reach 10 million vulnerable children in 10 pilot countries by 2030. But let us see this as just the beginning. Let every idea shared, every partnership formed, and every commitment made today be a stepping stone towards a fully nourished, educated, and empowered Africa.”

African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said, “Philanthropies can do even more. They can become non-state contributors to the African Development Fund. They can also invest in the hybrid capital recently launched by the African Development Bank, as the Bank moves to have “families and friends” component of the Fund.

Sir Christopher Hohn, the Founder and Chair of the Children Investment Fund Foundation told the meeting, “No child should go hungry. School feeding is a cost-effective solution that can address this urgent and critical challenge, while also contributing towards achieving zero hunger by 2030. The partnership between CIFF and the AfDB is an important milestone for maximizing the impact of philanthropic funding in Africa; today’s roundtable was a testament to the commitment of all partners to work together in this spirit, forging new innovative collaborations.”

Aliko Dangote, who represented his foundation said: “We are proud of our partnership with African Development Bank. Together, we are improving the health and nutrition of millions of children across Africa, reducing malnutrition and fostering stronger, healthier communities. Improved nutrition, health and education outcomes are fundamental to human productivity, prosperity, longevity and happiness.”

Also present was Minata Samate-Cessouma, the African Union Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development.

The meeting showcased successful collaborations between the African Development Bank Group and philanthropies, including with The Rockefeller Foundation and the collaboration with the Aliko Dangote Foundation and the Bank’s Banking on Nutrition Partnership.

Participants agreed on the need to attract money from various sources, including development banks, charities, pension funds, and private investors

“The Rockefeller Foundation remains committed to expanding school meal access and ensuring this is a driver for climate-resilient, sustainable, and regenerative agriculture. The food systems of our future depend on our actions today. We look forward to working further with the African Development Bank and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation and others to provide critically needed support to children through school meals,” said Roy Steiner, Senior Vice President, Food Initiative at The Rockefeller Foundation.

[1] Verguet, S., Limasalle, P., Chakrabarti, A., Husain, A., Burbano, C., Drake, L.,&Bundy, D. A. P. (2020). The Broader Economic Value of School Feeding Programs in Low- and Middle-Income Countries: Estimating the Multi-Sectoral Returns to Public Health, Human Capital, Social Protection, and the Local Economy. Frontiers Public Health, 8, 587046.

