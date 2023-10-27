In a motivational address at the closing ceremony of the Sebabatso Youth Entrepreneurship Initiative, the Minister of Information, Communication, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Ms. Nthati Moorosi, expressed her optimism that the innovative business ideas presented by young entrepreneurs would attract potential investors.

The Sebabatso Youth Entrepreneurship Initiative, a platform aimed at nurturing and promoting the entrepreneurial spirit among the youth, concluded on a high note with an inspiring speech from Minister Moorosi. She commended the participants for their creativity, determination, and unwavering commitment to their business ventures.

Ms. Moorosi highlighted the importance of empowering young entrepreneurs in the fields of information, communication, science, technology, and innovation. She stressed that these sectors are pivotal for the development and progress of any nation, saying the fresh ideas and energy of the youth are essential for driving innovation and economic growth.

“Your business ideas are the lifeblood of our future economic success,” the Minister stated, adding that solutions are key to addressing the challenges of the modern world, and their generation holds the key to unlocking these opportunities.

Furthermore, she expressed her belief that the business ideas showcased during the initiative would attract investors eager to support these young entrepreneurs in turning their visions into reality.

She encouraged the participants to persevere, refine their concepts, and prepare for discussions with potential investors who would be keen to back their innovative endeavours.

She said Sebabatso Youth Entrepreneurship Initiative served as a source of inspiration for the youth and her belief in the potential of their business ideas to attract investors reinforces the importance of nurturing young talent in the critical fields of information, communication, science, technology, and innovation.

In conclusion, she thanked the Prime Minister for this initiative and for seeing many youth businesses grow. She also thanked the United Nations and UNDP for supporting this initiative.

This event is a significant step towards fostering a more vibrant and innovative entrepreneurial landscape in the nation.