The Central Bank of Lesotho has closed today a four-day Cyber Incidents Response Training, facilitated by the European Union’s (EU) CyberNet experts. This training, an integral part of a broader EU partnership with the Government of Lesotho, aims to enhance the cybersecurity capabilities of the Central Bank of Lesotho and strengthen national financial stability.

The training, organised in collaboration with the Central Bank of Lesotho management, marks a significant step in reinforcing the nation’s cybersecurity posture. EU CyberNet, an EU-funded facility implemented by the Estonian Information System Authority, plays a crucial role in this initiative. The network’s mission is to enhance the global delivery and coordination of the EU’s external cyber capacity-building projects and to provide technical assistance to partner countries like Lesotho in cybersecurity and countering cybercrime.

"In today’s interconnected world, cybersecurity is crucial for the Lesotho Central Bank and its role in the nation's financial stability" noted HE Paola Amadei, the Ambassador of the European Union to the Kingdom of Lesotho, in her closing remarks. "Strong cybersecurity measures would lead to strengthening and preservation of sensitive financial data, uptime of essential services, and strengthen public trust in the financial system. Ensuring robust cybersecurity is not just about protecting an institution; it is about safeguarding the financial well-being and security of every citizen."

This training is a key component of a broader support programme to the Central Bank of Lesotho that includes strategic partners such as the European Union and the World Bank. Launched in May 2024, the EU's technical assistance programme has already invested LSL 6 million (EUR 300,000) to enhance the Central Bank of Lesotho's capabilities in areas including Financial Sector Development Strategy (FSDS), policy and regulatory reforms, increasing Electronic Payment Acceptance (EPA), and strengthening the Credit Reporting System (CRS).

Over the next 4 days, the participants will engage in a comprehensive agenda, starting with practical exercises on choosing security standards and managing risks, followed by sessions on IT security best practices, monitoring, threat detection, exploit and malware analysis, information security management, audits, testing, and security awareness.

The training underscores that cybersecurity is a collective responsibility vital to national security. Active participation is crucial as the value of this training lies not just in the knowledge imparted by expert trainers but also in the shared experiences and insights from all participants.