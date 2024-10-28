On October 21-22, 2024, a key workshop took place in Maseru, Lesotho, to advance the Kingdom’s initiatives for aquatic biodiversity conservation. Organized by AU-IBAR in partnership with Lesotho’s Ministry of Environment, Science, and Innovation, the event gathered key stakeholders, including the Hon. Minister for Labour and Employment, Hon. Tseliso Mokhosi, who also represented the Minister in charge of Agriculture, Food Security, and Nutrition. This initiative supports Lesotho's efforts to adopt and implement relevant global frameworks to strengthen aquatic biodiversity conservation, address climate change impacts, and improve environmental management. It aligns closely with the broader agenda of the African Union Commission (AUC) and its Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment (DARBE).

The AUC’s adoption of the African Blue Economy Strategy (ABES) underscores the importance of AU Member States managing aquatic resources sustainably while addressing pressing environmental issues across the continent. Through this initiative, the AU aims to create a unified approach to managing aquatic ecosystems by promoting international collaboration, thereby making substantial contributions to human well-being and economic development.

The workshop achieved several key goals, including raising awareness of aquatic biodiversity conservation within the African Blue Economy framework. Participants reviewed data from a continental report identifying key global instruments for aquatic biodiversity and sustainability. They also assessed existing national tools to identify policy gaps using prioritized global frameworks. Attendees contributed to refining a national consultant’s report through group discussions, establishing principles for linking national policies with global priorities. Finally, the workshop provided actionable recommendations for Lesotho’s effective adoption and domestication of key global instruments.

AU-IBAR played a critical role in the workshop by engaging a national consultant to evaluate and align Lesotho’s policies with international standards. The organization funded awareness-raising activities, presented an in-depth assessment of aquatic ecosystem conservation and climate change mitigation, and guided Lesotho in identifying essential global instruments for ratification and alignment.

Funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), this workshop is part of a three-year initiative aimed at conserving aquatic biodiversity and ecosystems, with a focus on aligning national policies with vital regional and global biodiversity frameworks. This initiative not only seeks to enhance the policy landscape but also to strengthen the institutional capacities of AU Member States. For Lesotho, the workshop represents a meaningful advancement in aquatic biodiversity conservation. By aligning its national policies with global standards, Lesotho is well-positioned to contribute significantly to the African Blue Economy, fostering both environmental sustainability and economic growth.

This collaboration between AU-IBAR and the Lesotho government highlights the critical role of regional cooperation in addressing environmental challenges and achieving the African Union’s broader strategic objectives.