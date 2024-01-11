Following tensions between communities on the border of Eastern Equatoria State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) recently facilitated peace dialogues in two villages affected by the conflict, Kuron and Boma. Top regional leaders were present, advocating for rapid reconciliation.

“We are here to figure out ways of resolving differences between the feuding communities. Peace is a prerequisite for development and financial stability,” said Louis Lobong Lojore, Governor of Eastern Equatoria, urging those in attendance to put an end to a vicious cycle of mutual cattle, child abductions and other hostilities.

His counterpart, Lokoli Ame Bullen, Chief Administrator of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, spoke along the same lines, adding that perpetrators of violence must be held accountable.

“A non-violent environment is what we need for our states to flourish, and that can only be accomplished by dialogue and the effective rule of law,” he said.

On its part, UNMISS continues to engage key local authorities, community leaders, women and youth to find common ground and promote unity.

“Durable peace brings long-term rewards, but only you can make it happen, by being determined to find solutions together, as friends,” averred Ikelokuc Christoper Okello, a Civil Affairs Officer serving with the UN peacekeeping mission and based in Bor.

Moving forward, larger-scale peace talks are expected to take place to mend and then strengthen relationships between residents in the conflict-prone area.