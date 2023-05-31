On 30 May 2023, Nairobi in Kenya hosted political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Latvia and Kenya. The delegation of Latvia was headed by the Under Secretary, Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andžejs Viļumsons.

Andžejs Viļumsons and the Director General for Bilateral and Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya, George Orina, discussed the ways for expanding bilateral cooperation in information and communication technologies, agriculture and education, as well as underlining the need for strengthening people-to-people contacts between Latvia and Kenya. The diplomats agreed to expand cooperation within the United Nations, expressed their shared support for the principles of the UN Charter and discussed the impact made by the Russian aggression against Ukraine on the international order. The consultations then addressed the state of play with regard to regional security issues in Africa. An agreement was also achieved to sign a memorandum on the establishment of a mechanism for political consultations in order to maintain regular dialogue in the coming years, as well as to sign an Air Transport Agreement in the near future.

During the visit, the Latvian delegation met with a representative from the EU Delegation to Kenya, the Principal Secretary of Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, as well as the head of the African Programme at the International crisis Group research institute.