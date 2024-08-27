The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative (WR), Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, has reiterated the organisation's commitment to supporting the Lagos State Government in its quest to improve health indices and the quality of care for the state's population.

Dr Mulombo made the statement during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Supportive intervention

The WR recalled that Mr Sanwo-Olu had expressed his commitment to improving health indices and the quality of care in Lagos State during their previous visit to Chatham House in London.

While acknowledging the significant milestones achieved by the Lagos State in the healthcare sector, Dr Mulombo pledged WHO's commitment to partner with the state government to 'Walk the Talk" in collaborating for a healthier population.

He added, "Counting on Mr Sanwo-Olu's leadership, WHO is willing to partner with the Lagos State government to strengthen human Resources for Health. By building a skilled and responsive health workforce, Nigeria can improve health outcomes and strengthen the overall health system in Lagos." It is worth noting that Lagos State leads the Health Insurance scheme, exceeding the target of one million enrollees per state, and contributes over 10% of the national GDP. Likewise, the state has been attracting medical practitioners from the diaspora, mirroring the medical tourism trend in India.

Recall that Lagos was the first state to report the COVID-19 and Ebola outbreaks in the country in 2020 and 2014, respectively and successfully managed the outbreaks in record time.

Commending the state government's PHC reforms, Dr Mulombo also informed the Governor that Lagos State that WHO will be piloting the global framework for strengthening health emergencies and preparedness in cities and urban areas in Lagos state.

On the response to the ongoing cholera outbreak in the state, the WR said the current cholera situation necessitates an escalated response to prevent further spread and fatalities.

He also stressed the need for a holistic approach integrating health interventions with environmental sustainability. "The health of the population is intrinsically linked to the environment. We must adopt strategies addressing health and ecological challenges to achieve sustainable development.

Collaboration for a Healthier Population

In his remark, the Lagos State Governor strongly supported the WHO framework and its implementation in Lagos. The Governor expressed gratitude for WHO's support under the WR. He said he is committed to enhancing emergency preparedness efforts, improving infrastructure, and fostering collaboration among various stakeholders to build a resilient city.

He promised to transform the WHO office in Lagos into a mini country office and urged WR to spend more time there. "We are grateful for WHO's partnership and support in our fight against cholera and other health challenges. Our administration is dedicated to creating a healthier Lagos by investing in health infrastructure, promoting environmental sanitation, and ensuring access to clean water.

We recognise the critical role of partnerships in achieving our health objectives. WHO's support is invaluable, and we look forward to continued collaboration to enhance the health and well-being of our people," he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said Lagos, as the country's commercial nerve centre, has exhibited a high level of resilience and is an investor-friendly environment relevant to people's needs.

He explained that the influx of people into the state contributes to surveillance and data challenges in responding to the problem scientifically.

He, however, acknowledged that areas of improvement for the state include increasing budgetary allocation for health, scaling up provision and access to potable water to an irreversible level in the next twelve months, providing public toilets to reduce open defecation, and building the capacity and competence of health workers to be prepared for and respond to all forms of health emergencies.

Walking the delegates through the health and environmental plans of the state, Mr Sanwo-Olu highlighted the state's plans to integrate health and environmental strategies into its development agenda.

He explained that the goal is to create a sustainable and resilient health system that prioritises the well-being of our citizens.

We will continue to invest in health infrastructure, promote environmental health, and ensure our policies align with global health standards," said the Governor.

The visit highlighted the collaborative efforts between WHO and the Lagos State Government in addressing public health challenges. It also served as an opportunity to present to Mr Sanwo-Olu the CCSIV Country Cooperate Strategy 2023 - 2027

The partnership between WHO and Lagos State represents a significant step towards advancing health emergency preparedness in cities and urban settings.

These initiatives include capacity building for health workers, enhancing disease surveillance systems, and implementing community-based health interventions.

On the sideline of the visit, the WR also met with the WHO Lagos state, commending them on their efforts to support the government in achieving its Sector-Wide Approach (sWAp) goal of attaining Universal Health Coverage for Nigerians.