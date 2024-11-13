The Lagos State Government, through its Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE) (https://OCCELagos.org), has announced a strategic partnership with Access Bank (www.AccessBankPLC.com), a leading African financial institution, and Carbonivity (https://Carbonivity.com), a leading carbon asset development firm, to drive climate investment at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024.

As Africa’s largest city, Lagos faces complex climate challenges amid rapid urban growth. With a commitment to sustainable development, the Lagos State Government is leveraging this opportunity to attract climate finance and establish strategic partnerships that will transform its approach to urban resilience and green growth.

Representing Lagos State and the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Titi Oshodi, Special Adviser on Climate Change&Circular Economy, will present Lagos State’s climate goals at the Sustainable Innovation Forum on November 14, 2024, at the Baku Marriott Hotel. She will also participate in a panel at the Climate Action Innovation Zone titled “Future-Proofing Your Supply Chain: Mastering Circularity and Policy Shifts for Market Success,” alongside key industry leaders including Ermis Panagiotopoulos, Head of Advocacy, EMEA at Indorama Ventures, and Lewis Perkins, President of the Apparel Impact Institute. This session will focus on the role of circular economy practices in achieving sustainable development.

The Lagos State OCCE, under the Ministry of Planning and Budget, is pursuing climate-related investment opportunities aligned with UNFCCC Articles 6.2 and 6.4, focusing on emissions reduction and ESG compliance. This strategy supports Lagos State’s ambition to position itself as a leader in sustainable urbanization while promoting economic resilience and environmental sustainability.

“Our participation at COP29 reflects Lagos State’s proactive approach to addressing climate challenges through impactful partnerships,” said Titi Oshodi, Special Adviser on Climate Change&Circular Economy, Lagos State. “Working alongside Access Bank and Carbonivity, we are committed to securing green financing that will advance scalable climate projects and reinforce Lagos as a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive city.”

With operations across Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia, Access Bank understands the importance of sustainable finance and climate action for the well-being of our communities in Africa. Speaking on the great strides being made, Greg Jobome, Access Bank Executive Director, shared, “We are truly honoured to partner with Lagos State in pursuing its climate objectives. COP29 offers a significant opportunity to advocate for climate investment and green finance, which are essential for nurturing sustainable urban development in Africa’s vibrant cities.”

As a technical partner, Carbonivity will apply its expertise in carbon asset development to support Lagos State’s sustainability objectives. By creating internationally compliant carbon offset projects, Carbonivity aims to help Lagos access carbon markets and support sustainable economic growth.

“This partnership with Lagos State and Access Bank represents an important step toward building scalable climate solutions in Africa” - Adebola Odunusi, Chief Executive Officer, Carbonivity Limited. “By developing ESG-compliant carbon assets, we aim to unlock new financial pathways to support Lagos’ climate and economic goals. We look forward to expanding this collaboration at COP29.”

The Lagos State delegation at COP29 in Baku will engage with stakeholders from various sectors to explore collaborations in climate investment, sustainable infrastructure, and circular economy initiatives. Through this engagement, Lagos State aims to attract global investment to support its climate agenda and position itself as a model for green urban development across Africa.