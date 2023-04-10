Governor of the Laayoune Sakia El Hamra region in Morocco, Abdeslam Bekrate, received the Consul-General of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Laayoune, Yasser Isa Ajlan Al-Haddi.
The governor expressed his appreciation to the Consul-General for the efforts he has exerted throughout his tenure that contributed to strengthening the relations between the two countries, wishing him further success.
Bahrain's Consul-General valued the great support, expressing sincere gratitude to the governor and officials for their cooperation, which facilitated his diplomatic duties aimed at strengthening the deep-rooted Bahraini-Moroccan relations, wishing the bilateral relations further progress.