Maixent Raoul Ominga, Director General of Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will deliver a keynote address at the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) in Brazzaville this March. Leading the expansion of the Republic of Congo’s upstream sector, the national oil company is advancing key onshore assets across the country – including the Nanga I, Kouakouala II, Zingali II and Le Mayombe II fields – aligning with Congo’s goal of increasing oil production to 500,000 barrels per day by 2027.

Under Ominga’s leadership, SNPC is a key supporter of CEIF 2025, with his participation underscoring the NOC’s growing influence in Africa’s energy sector and strengthening its role in on- and offshore exploration and production. As the company drives strategic investments and partnerships, SNPC continues to play a crucial role in positioning Congo as a competitive player in the regional energy landscape.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Last month, SNPC launched a $158 million bond issuance – the first in its securities issuance program – to bolster drilling activities and expand national oil production. In parallel, SNPC has partnered with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan to modernize the CORAF refinery. This initiative aims to boost refining capacity and product quality while aligning operations with environmental regulations, enhancing Congo’s energy security.

At CEIF 2025, SNPC is set to unveil its Gas Master Plan, driving gas monetization through new infrastructure, including pipelines, processing facilities and gas-to-power plants. The Republic of Congo will also launch its licensing round for open oil and gas blocks, reinforcing efforts to increase hydrocarbon production and revenue diversification. Ominga’s participation at CEIF 2025 is pivotal in attracting investment to Congo’s energy sector, with the event serving as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers and investors to explore collaboration and new opportunities in the country’s growing oil and gas industry.

“As Director General of SNPC, Ominga’s leadership is instrumental in shaping the future of Congo’s energy sector. His presence at CEIF 2025 offers a unique opportunity to engage with industry leaders and investors, fostering collaboration and driving sectoral growth,” says Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.