The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a US$ 2 million contribution from the Republic of Korea to support the Chadian Government’s emergency response for crisis-affected people in eastern Chad.

The funding will allow WFP to provide cash-based transfers to 56,000 Sudanese refugees and Chadian people worst affected by the multiple crises in eastern Chad. Cash assistance provides the people we serve with more flexibility to choose what to purchase from the local market. It also helps families meet their essential needs while stimulating the local economy.

"We welcome the Republic of Korea’s funding, which is crucial for our lifesaving operations. It enhances our ability to strategically prioritize our efforts where and when the needs are greatest," said Sarah Gordon-Gibson, WFP’s Country Director and Representative in Chad. “With people suffering from acute food insecurity and malnutrition, we must work hand in hand to support the government's efforts.”

Chad is experiencing the worst lean season on record and a nationwide food and nutrition emergency, with 3.4 million people currently suffering from acute hunger.

The country is also facing another year of devastating floods which have already affected almost one million people, with 251,000 hectares of fields submerged, over 70,000 houses destroyed, and 29,000 heads of livestock swept away, according to Chadian authorities and partners, as of 25 August.

With famine now confirmed in Sudan by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Famine Review Committee, WFP is also expecting a rise in refugee numbers in eastern Chad in the next six months. This influx will add to the over 630,000 refugees and more than 201,000 returnees who have already sought refuge in Chad since the crisis began in 2023.

To ensure continued support to crisis-affected people in Chad, WFP urgently requires US$ 97 million over the next six months.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.