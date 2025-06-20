The Presidency has announced that President John Dramani Mahama will host His Majesty King Mswati III, Ingwenyama of the Kingdom of Eswatini, for a state visit to Ghana next week. The visit is scheduled for Tuesday, 24 June to Saturday, 28 June 2025, spanning four days of official engagements.

King Mswati III is expected to arrive in Accra on Tuesday, 24th June. Upon his arrival, he will be welcomed at the Presidency for bilateral discussions with President Mahama and a high-level Ghanaian delegation. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries is anticipated to be signed during this meeting.

On Tuesday afternoon, the King is scheduled to meet with officials at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat in Accra before departing for Kumasi later in the day.

In Kumasi, His Majesty will be the distinguished guest of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The itinerary in the Asante capital includes official visits to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and a tour of the historic Manhyia Palace Museum. King Mswati III is also scheduled to address the National House of Chiefs and attend a grand durbar of chiefs organised in his honour at Manhyia Palace.

A Royal Banquet will be held in Kumasi on Friday evening. On Saturday, the final day of the visit, King Mswati III will join the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at a ceremony at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) before departing from Ghana.

King Mswati III’s visit is expected to significantly strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Ghana and the Kingdom of Eswatini and deepen the historical and cultural links between the Asante Kingdom and the southern African nation.