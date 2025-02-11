Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, welcomed Hon. Josses Lelmengit, Member of Parliament for Emgwen, to discuss key healthcare initiatives. Their discussions focused on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, addressing the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and improving maternal and child health (MCH) services in the Emgwen region.
Mr. Kimtai emphasized the importance of the meeting, stating, "This engagement highlights our commitment to better healthcare and disease prevention for Emgwen and beyond." The collaboration underscores the government's dedication to enhancing healthcare delivery and tackling pressing health challenges in the region.