The family favourite, "Kids Say the Darndest Things", is back for its third season, bringing more laughs, more surprises, and more heartwarming moments. This season marks a groundbreaking partnership between the iconic show and two entertainment powerhouses: Paramount Global Content Distribution and What Media Group (www.TheWhatMediaGroup.com). With the broadcast platform being The What Network and the production partner being Mansa Studios, the show is set to deliver its unique blend of humour and authenticity to audiences.

The collaborative force behind the new season aims to enhance the viewer experience by delivering a world class production of the Paramount Global Content Distribution series alongside the local expertise of What Media Group. This format licensing deal is not just a commitment to quality entertainment but a celebration of African children and their unique voices and perspectives.

“We are thrilled to be working with What Media Group to bring the Kids Say the Darndest Things format to audiences across Africa,” says Lauren Marriott, SVP, Content Partnerships and Brand Strategy, Paramount Global Content Distribution. “Opening up the show across the African continent will allow kids and parents alike to watch this hilarious reimagined format together as a family.”

CEO of WHAT MEDIA GROUP, Chichi Nwoko, echoed this enthusiasm, emphasizing the show's commitment to celebrating the diversity and originality of African Kids: "With the support of Paramount, we're setting the stage for a season like no other. We're dedicated to maintaining the show’s essence, where the candidness of our young stars takes centre stage. In the past the show focussed on Kids from Nigeria, but this year we are excited to open it up to kids from across the African Continent. Our aim is to keep the content fresh, engaging, and true to the experiences of today’s connected and vibrant generation."

Prepare to be amused, amazed, and moved as "Kids Say the Darndest Things Africa" brings the unfiltered brilliance and humour of Africa's children to the forefront, in what promises to be the most memorable season yet.

The new season promises a diverse cast of children from across Africa, sharing their spontaneous and often hilarious insights on life. In keeping with the show’s tradition, these young stars are not professional actors, and they are not rehearsed. This ensures that their responses remain genuine and unpredictable as we never know what they are going to say.

As "Kids Say the Darndest Things Africa" prepares for its return, the production team is hard at work, setting the groundwork for a season that promises to captivate, entertain, and inspire. Casting calls will be announced shortly, inviting children aged 4 to 11 from all over Africa to share their unique perspectives.

The U.S. version of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” is produced by CBS Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment and She Ready Productions. The format rights are licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Stay tuned for more information on auditions, premiere dates, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content as we get ready to embark on another unforgettable journey with Africa's youngest and brightest stars.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Seun Harper-Jarman

Head, Marketing, What Media Group

Email:sharper@whatmediagroup.com

Phone: +44 7496 223 473

About What Media Group:

What Media Group is an innovative media company dedicated to enhancing the content ecosystem and its comprehensive value chain.

With a strategic focus on the media technology, media, sports, and entertainment sectors, we are deeply committed to investment opportunities both across the African Continent and the Diaspora.

At What Media Group, our mission is to significantly influence the industry's landscape, driving its sustainable development. We are focused on leveraging growth opportunities to establish robust businesses and make a meaningful contribution through our targeted social impact initiatives.

About What Network:

What Network is a Free-To-Air Broadcast Television Company serving audiences across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda. At What Network, we're more than just a TV station – we're a dynamic content and media technology powerhouse dedicated to crafting and delivering impactful stories to our viewers.

Our approach is bold and daring as we strive to unearth the untold narratives of Africa. From captivating dramas to insightful documentaries, we curate a diverse range of content that resonates with our audience's interests and aspirations.

What sets us apart is our relentless commitment to innovation. We leverage cutting-edge technologies to engage audiences across multiple platforms, ensuring that our content reaches them wherever they are.

For advertisers and brands, partnering with What Network offers unparalleled value. With our extensive reach and engaged audience base, we provide effective solutions to amplify brand messages and drive results. From strategic ad placements to innovative brand integrations, we tailor solutions to meet the unique needs of our partners, delivering maximum impact and ROI.

Moreover, we prioritize fostering strong partnerships with content owners. Through collaborative efforts and transparent communication, we empower content creators to showcase their work on our platform, amplifying their reach and influence.

About the Show:

"Kids Say the Darndest Things" is a trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.

An iconic family entertainment show that features children from ages 4 to 11, sharing their unfiltered thoughts and perspectives on a variety of topics.

The show's unique format allows for spontaneous, genuine, and often humorous interactions that highlight the innocence and insight of childhood.