Traditional rulers in Keta, in the Volta Region, have expressed confidence in policies that Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been espousing, which he hopes to implement as President.

Dr. Bawumia, since his election as Flagbearer of the NPP last year, has been touring the country and explaining his policies, dubbed "bold solutions," and his latest stop is the Volta Region, where he visited Keta Constituency Keta Thursday.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to the Constituency, at a stakeholders interaction, Chiefs of Keta, who were part of the stakeholders engagement, commended Dr. Bawumia for his impact as Vice President, and also his vision for the country, which the Chiefs expressed confidence in.

"We have been following keenly all your exploits and your message of bold solutions you have for the future of this country. We are excited and for us Chiefs. our politics is all about development," said the Dufia of Kedzi, Togbui Acolatse V, who spoke on behalf of the Chiefs present.

"We know what you have done and continue to do. We believe God will continue to bless you so that you will continue the good works you have started.''

The Dufia of Kedzi, added that as Vice President, Dr. Bawumia has initiated so many things that have ''touched the lives of everybody."

"Each and every one of us, including the Chiefs are beneficiaries of some of your innovative ideas. It is our belief that the bold solutions that you're espousing will come to bear on us," Togbui Acolatse V continued.

The Chiefs also commended Dr. Bawumia for upholding high moral values of ''integrity, honesty and hardwork'', and prayed for his success, as he seeks to lead the country as President.

"It is our prayer, and the prayer of the god's that the Almighty continue to bless you and give you strength, for the few weeks we have ahead of us, so that we can have a very successful and a peaceful election, so that we can continue to feel your development that you have planned for this country, and all your policies that you have for this country."

The Chiefs added that the ''moral authority'' that Dr. Bawumia stands for, ''will propel him exponentially" to a "formal authority, in shaa Allah."