Kenya and the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) have taken a major step toward strengthening vaccine research and production capabilities by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Afya House. The partnership aims to bolster the country’s efforts in achieving self-sufficiency in vaccine production while addressing broader public health challenges across Africa.

Speaking during the ceremony, Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah M. Barasa, highlighted the importance of this partnership in achieving Africa CDC’s vision of producing 60% of the continent’s vaccines locally by 2040. “This MoU symbolizes our shared commitment to building a robust vaccine ecosystem that ensures equitable access for all while enhancing health security in Kenya and beyond,” said Dr. Barasa.

Kenya has been selected to host the IVI Country Office and the Advancing Vaccine End-to-End Capabilities (AVEC) Project Office, marking a significant milestone in the country’s leadership in health innovation and vaccine production on the continent.

IVI Director General Dr. Jerome Kim commended Kenya’s proactive approach, noting, “This partnership represents a bold step forward in advancing global health security through innovative and sustainable vaccine solutions.”

The collaboration also builds on Kenya’s achievements in vaccine research, with institutions such as the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and the Kenya BioVax Institute playing critical roles in clinical trials, disease surveillance, and workforce training.

The Ministry of Health, Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Kenya BioVax CEO Dr. Michael Lusiola and KEMRI Ag DG Prof.Elijah Songok attended the meeting. This partnership is expected to reinforce Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda by increasing vaccine access, fostering innovation, and ensuring resilience in addressing future health emergencies.