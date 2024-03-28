The government is planning to extend the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally from a three-day sporting event to five days.

President William Ruto directed the Ministry of Sports to work with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the WRC to make this a reality.

“I think it is time to consider the request by drivers to return the rally to the five days it used to be,” said President Ruto.

He made the remarks on Thursday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi during the flagging off of the 2024 WRC Safari Rally.

The President said the government is keen on using the opportunities provided by the WRC Safari Rally to drive economic growth.

He said the extensive worldwide media coverage of the rally will enhance Kenya’s global image and reputation.

He noted that this will not only attract tourists to the country but also investors, injecting billions of shillings into the economy and expanding opportunities for many people, especially those at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

“This will provide a major boost to our economy, increasing incomes for local businesses, and direct and indirect jobs, and attracting local and foreign tourism investment, catering, accommodation facilities and services.

The President said the rally is scheduled for the Easter holiday to encourage more Kenyans and visitors from around the world to participate in the event.