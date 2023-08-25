The construction of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks will unlock the industrial potential of counties across the country.

President William Ruto said the roll out of the programme will broaden opportunities for Kenyans and boost economic growth.

The President was speaking on Friday during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Nyamira County Aggregation and Industrial Park.

“This project will create over 50,000 jobs and reduce poverty in this region,” he said.

“This facility will offer cold storage and value addition facilities for bananas, avocado, coffee and vegetables to help farmers maximise their earnings,” he said.

Earlier, at Nyansiongo, Nyamira County, President Ruto inspected the construction of the Nyansiongo Modern Market.

“The expansion and upgrading of this Market will increase the number of traders conducting their businesses in a conducive and secure space.”

He noted the construction of the market was part of the Government’s plan to build new markets in Keroka, Esise, Kahawa, Kemera, Ikonge and Nyamira Town.

In Kisii, the President inspected the ongoing tarmacking of the 77-Kilometer Omoringamu-Motonto, Parainye-Tabaka, Bonyancha-Nyabisiongororo, Iyabe-Nyansara, and Sengera-Nyakoiba roads.

“We have intensified our investments in infrastructure and maintenance to help expand business opportunities and boost household incomes,” he said.

The President commissioned the Mosambi-Ekerenyo Market that will enhance agricultural activities, improve market performance and enhance the delivery of services to wananchi.

The President was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria (Trade) and Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Governors Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira) and Simba Arati (Kisii), MPs and MCAs led by National Assembly Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro.