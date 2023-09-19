President William Ruto has called on the international community to mobilize and direct resources towards addressing impediments to Sustainable Development Goals.

The President said aligning global capital with sustainable development goals was crucial for climate-positive growth.

He noted that many countries, especially in Africa, have been unable to implement SDG due to hindrances such as debt, inflation, climate shocks and conflicts.

“By enhancing Africa’s access to financing from global development capital, we will unlock the continent’s vast potential; its natural resources, arable land and vibrant human capital,” he said.

The President made the remarks when he co-chaired the United Nations General Assembly Sustainable Development Goals dialogue on Applying Science and Technology Innovation and data for transformative action alongside Slovenia President Nataša Pirc Musar.

Earlier, President Ruto attended the United Nations General Assembly’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Earlier, he had a breakfast meeting at the United Arab Emirates UAE Mission to the United Nations led by COP28 President and United Arab Emirates Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Former Mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature Razan Al Mubarak attended.

CEO of Crescent Enterprises Badr Jafar, CEO of BlackRock Larry Fink, Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa and Dr Mo Ibrahim were also present.

In the meeting, President Ruto called for reforms in the global financial architecture, especially debt restructuring and enhancement of the International Financial Institutions (IFIs).

This he explained will empower nations in the global south to meaningfully participate in both climate action and development.

“By eradicating unjust discrimination, we will foster shared prosperity and pave the way for the achievement of our climate action objectives and a sustainable future,” he said.

The Head of State also participated in an agricultural forum dubbed Bridging the Gap: Financing Africa’s Agricultural Growth co-hosted by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and USAID administrator Samantha Power, among others were present.

The President observed that it is time for Africa to explore ways of expanding agricultural productivity to eradicate hunger and poverty in the continent.

He noted that Africa has the greatest share of unutilised arable land globally yet the continent continues to face food shortages.

“The account of Africa’s starvation amid plenty, is parallel to the account of Africa’s poverty in the midst of resource abundance and underdevelopment in the middle of plentiful potential,” he said.

The President also held a series of bilateral talks with Presidents and heads of government to strengthen Kenya’s bilateral relations.

The President held talks with the President of Albania Bajram Begay who expressed his country’s interest in opening an embassy in Kenya to explore more areas of cooperation.

Slovakia President Zuzana Caputova committed to supporting Kenya’s E-mobility initiatives using their advanced e-battery technologies.

The two leaders agreed to partner to enhance Kenya’s fertiliser production and cybersecurity capacity.

The President held talks with Prime Minister of Denmark ​Mette Frederiksen who committed to supporting peace initiatives in the Horn of Africa; Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Gambia Vice President Muhammad Jallow.