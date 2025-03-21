Kenya on Thursday joined the global community in marking World Oral Health Day, with national celebrations held at Nduluku Comprehensive School in Makueni County. The event, themed “A Happy Mouth Is… A Happy Mind,” highlighted the critical link between oral health, mental wellness, and overall quality of life.

Dr. Rebecca Kiptui, Acting Director for Curative and Nursing Services, delivered the keynote address on behalf of the Principal Secretary for Medical Services. In her speech, she underscored the urgent need to prioritize oral health within the country’s universal health coverage (UHC) agenda. “Oral health is more than just a healthy smile—it is essential to physical, mental, and social well-being,” said Dr. Kiptui, noting that poor oral health can have far-reaching consequences, including systemic diseases and reduced productivity.

Data from the 2015 National Oral Health Survey revealed that 98.1% of Kenyan adults suffer from gum disease, while 46.3% of five-year-olds have tooth decay. The country also continues to record a rise in dental fluorosis, affecting over 41% of children—mainly due to increased reliance on borehole water. Despite these concerning statistics, the availability of oral health services remains low.

The 2023 Kenya Health Facility Census showed that only 13% of facilities provide oral health services, with significant gaps in rural and primary healthcare settings. The current dentist-to-population ratio stands at 0.27 per 10,000, well below the World Health Organization recommendation.

The Ministry of Health reaffirmed its commitment to addressing these challenges through the Kenya National Oral Health Policy 2022–2030 and the accompanying Strategic Plan (2022–2026). Counties were urged to appoint County Dentists to lead oral health coordination and to integrate oral health priorities into their planning and budgeting frameworks.

Dr. Kiptui also announced that the Ministry is reviewing the oral health benefits under the Social Health Authority (SHA) to ensure that Kenyans can access essential services under UHC. “As we work towards the realization of UHC, we must ensure no one is left behind—including those in need of quality oral healthcare,” she emphasized.

The event brought together stakeholders from the Ministry of Health, Makueni County Government, Kenya Defence Forces, development partners, and the wider health community. Participants were encouraged to take personal responsibility for their oral hygiene and mental health, in line with the day’s theme.

The national observance served as a platform to reaffirm cross-sectoral collaboration in tackling oral health challenges and ensuring equitable access to care for all Kenyans.