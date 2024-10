With the theme "A Bright Future Begins with a Lead-Free Kenya," the initiative focuses on the severe health impacts of lead poisoning, which can cause irreversible damage such as learning disabilities and developmental issues. During the launch in Nairobi, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, reaffirmed the government's commitment to finalizing policies, enforcing regulations, and launching a nationwide awareness campaign to address lead poisoning. This initiative marks a critical step toward ensuring a healthier and safer future for all Kenyans.

Kenya has officially launched the International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week of Action, running from 22nd to 25th October 2024 . Led by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with partners including USAID Momentum, CEJAD, UNEP, WHO, and UNICEF, the campaign aims to raise awareness on the dangers of lead exposure, particularly for children and pregnant women.

