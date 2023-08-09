The proposed center, known as MU-CeBRID, aims to elevate the research landscape at Moi University and affiliated institutions. A core objective is to cultivate sustainable and impactful biomedical research endeavors that are harmonized with national priorities. Inherent in this mission is the resolution to tackle existing challenges such as funding constraints and reliance on external donors to fortify research capabilities.

Harry Kimtai, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Medical Services, on Tuesday engaged in a significant dialogue with a delegation led by Dr. Melly Elias from Moi University College of Health Sciences and Agha Khan University. The focal point of their interaction was to deliberate on investments in cutting-edge cancer research infrastructure and the establishment of a Bio-Medical Research, Innovation, and Development Center.

