The Government is committed to enhancing Kenya’s climate action by adopting low-carbon and efficient transportation systems.

President William Ruto said the Government will adopt innovative, clean and sustainable energy technologies.

He said this will not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also provide cheaper transport and spur the growth of the electric vehicle industry.

The President noted that two and three-wheeler vehicles comprise the largest share of the national fleet and are mostly used by those at the bottom of the wealth pyramid.

“The adoption of electric mobility is a priority intervention to address the challenges of pollution,” he said.

He made the remarks on Friday during the launch of the national e-mobility programme at Mama Ngina waterfront, Mombasa.

President Ruto assured bodaboda operators that the transition to e-mobility will significantly boost their incomes.

“Electric bikes are cheaper to run than petrol,” he said.

The President said the Government will phase out motorcycles powered by internal combustion engines.

Kenya, he added, is committed to honouring its obligations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“We remain firmly on course to meet the pollution reduction targets under the Paris Agreement. We are also taking decisive steps in our shift to zero-emission,” he said.

Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria, Kipchumba Murkomen, Aisha Jumwa, Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, MPs, MCAs, among other leaders, were present.