Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale has assured Development Partners in Health, Kenya (DPHK), of the government’s resolve to eliminate fragmentation in the health sector through full digitization. Speaking at a high-level consultative meeting in Nairobi, the CS emphasized that all health systems, existing and new must be certified and coordinated through the Digital Health Agency, as outlined in the Digital Health Act and its regulations.

He noted that digitization will enhance service delivery, enable telemedicine, track and trace health products to end users, and ensure only qualified professionals provide care. “We are building an integrated digital framework to align donor support with national goals and ensure long-term sustainability,” he said.

The CS also briefed DPHK on Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) progress, built on six key pillars: publicly financed primary health care, a rights-based social health insurance model, transparent digital health systems, strengthened emergency and referral services, sustainable health commodity security, and a motivated, well-distributed workforce.

He underscored the need for coordinated efforts, aligned investments, and joint accountability, which he termed essential for effective health delivery. He committed to institutionalizing the existing partnership framework based on the principles of “one national plan, one budget, and one monitoring and evaluation framework.”

DPHK Chair Dr. Serawit Bruck-Landais reaffirmed support for Kenya’s UHC priorities under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Hon. Duale thanked DPHK for their role in policy dialogue, financing, technical expertise, and capacity building, and called for structured alignment to replace fragmented goodwill. The meeting also reflected on key areas including KEMSA reforms, expenditure tracking, resource mapping and mobilization, and outbreak response strengthening.

He was accompanied by Principal Secretaries Dr. Ouma Oluga (Medical Services) and Ms. Mary Muthoni (Public Health and Professional Standards), Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, WHO Representative Dr. Abdourahmane Diallo, and other senior Ministry officials.