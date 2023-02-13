In a bid to provide better health services to the citizens of Nakuru County, the Ministry of Health has pledged its support to the county government in upgrading its health facilities.

On Monday, the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Nakhumicha S. Wafula, held a closed-door meeting with officials from the Nakuru County Department of Health.

During the meeting, Dr. Nakhumicha applauded the county government for its efforts in ring-fencing the health budget through legislation. The officials, led by Acting County Secretary Samuel Mwaura and CECM for Health Jacqueline Osoro, appealed to the national government to assist the county in equipping the Naivasha District Hospital, completing the stalled Nakuru PGH Trauma Centre, and providing radio therapy machines at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital.

Dr. Nakhumicha reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting and collaborating with county governments to ensure that Kenyans have access to affordable and quality healthcare. She was joined in the meeting by the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Eng. Peter Tum.

This meeting represents a significant step forward in the national government’s commitment to providing high-quality health services to all citizens, regardless of their location.