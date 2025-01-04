Ministry of Health, Kenya


The Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, visited the Kisii Cancer Treatment Centre today, following His Excellency’s visit on 1st January 2025 and a directive to lead the project team in addressing challenges with the contractor. 

During the meeting, Mr. Kimtai issued a final warning to the main contractor, reaffirming the Ministry’s focus on accountability and the timely delivery of this critical facility. 

The Ministry remains committed to ensuring the region benefits from improved healthcare services.

