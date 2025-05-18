International Women's Day (IWD) is a global day dedicated to celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and girls, while also calling for renewed action to advance gender equality. First declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1975, IWD has since become a pivotal moment to both honor progress and spotlight the work still ahead.

This year, Kenya commemorated International Women’s Day in Homa Bay County under the theme, "For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment." The 2025 theme underscored the urgency of unlocking equal rights, power, and opportunities for all, and called for a feminist future where no one is left behind. Central to the celebrations was the recognition of youth — particularly young women and adolescent girls — as key catalysts for lasting change.

The event brought together over 3,000 participants from local communities, the National and County Governments, civil society organizations, development partners, the private sector, and other stakeholders.

The Chief Guest, H.E. Rachel Ruto, First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, highlighted the strides made by the government toward gender equality, such as the expansion of the Women Enterprise Fund, which continues to enhance access to affordable credit for women entrepreneurs. She further emphasized Kenya’s progress in women’s political participation, especially in the context of the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action.

Antonia NG’abala-Sodonon, UN Women Kenya Country Representative, lauded the government's steadfast support toward the gender equality agenda. She cited milestones such as advancing the two-thirds gender rule, developing the National Care Policy (currently under Cabinet consideration), launching the Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy and Women’s Charter, and establishing a 42-member taskforce to address gender-based violence and femicide.

Antonia also highlighted the significance of 2025 as a pivotal milestone as it marked 30 years since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. She emphasized the urgent need to address persistent challenges and emerging issues, such as climate justice and the impact of digital technologies, to achieve gender equality and meet the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

H.E. Pirkka Tapiola, Finland’s Ambassador to Kenya and Co-Chair of the Development Partners Gender Group, reinforced the importance of prioritizing gender equality across all government programs. While acknowledging the progress in tackling gender-based violence and femicide, he urged for continued, intensified efforts.

A major highlight of the day was the launch of Kenya’s Beijing +30 Country Report officiated by H.E. Rachel Ruto flanked by key dignitaries. The report documents the country's critical achievements, challenges, and opportunities to accelerate gender equality and women’s empowerment over the past five years.

The International Women's Day 2025 celebrations in Homa Bay reaffirmed the collective commitment of all stakeholders to invest in women and girls as a driving force for sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.