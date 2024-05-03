Kenya Lionesses Fifteens Coach Paul Murunga has named the 28 woman Lionesses squad to this year’s Rugby Africa Women’s Cup taking place in Antananarivo, Madagascar from May 4-12.

Natasha Emali captains the side that has thirteen changes from the side that did duty at the World Rugby WXV 3 competition in Dubai, UAE last October. These are changes necessitated by the Lionesses participation at the final round of the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series set for 18-19 May in Krakow, Poland.

The experienced Linet Moraa returns to the Lionesses alongside Hesla Khisa and Diana Awino while Jane Chanya, Sheila Wesa, Mitchelle Atieno, Mitchelle Alivitsa, Refa Ochando, Hellen Achieng, Elizabeth Wekesa, Nolin Khaleyi,Carol Nyamwamu and Hellen Anyango are all handed maiden call ups.

Murunga said, ““Our structures are much better than last year…remember last year we were playing at that level for the first time. Then we went and competed at the WXV 3 in Dubai for the first time as well. We haven’t played much this year but I think in terms of mental strength we are in a much better position to play against South Africa and do well.”

Murunga further expressed hope that those selected will be able to fill in capably for others who are currently in camp with the national 7s side ahead of next month’s Challenger Series in Poland.

“The squad has trained for around two months and the good thing is most of the girls have been playing in the Kenya Cup. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get most of the backline players who are training with the national 7s side and are supposed to travel to Poland. We have managed to find other girls who will help us make the numbers and among them are seven rookies who will be travelling with us,” the coach said.

This year’s Rugby Africa Women’s Cup will be played on a round robin basis and features defending champions South Africa, Kenya, hosts Madagascar and Cameroon.

Lionesses Squad | Rugby Africa Women’s Cup 2024 | May 4-12 | Antanaravivo, Madagascar Natasha Emali (Captain), Rose Otieno (Vice Captain), Knight Otwoma,Jane Chanya, Maureen Chebet, Faith Livoi, Enid Ouma, Diana Kemunto, Naomi Jelagat, Winnie Owino, Ann Ochieng, Terry Ayesa, Esther Juma, Lewin Amazimbi, Diana Awino, Diana Omoso, Mitchelle Atieno,Sheila Wesa, Hesla Khisa, Mitchelle Akinyi, Mitchelle Alivitsa, Refa Ochando, Hellen Achieng, Elizabeth Wekesa, Nolin Khaleyi, Linet Moraa ,Carol Nyamwamu ,Hellen Anyango