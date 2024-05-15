President William Ruto has asked the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to help the country tackle the climate change phenomenon.

The President noted that climate change was the biggest threat to the country’s development and prosperity.

Speaking during the pass-out parade for KDF officers at the Defence Forces Recruit Training School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on Wednesday, he said he was confident that the military was up to the task of combating climate change.

“I ask KDF to lead the way by providing mechanisms, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, of achieving the 15 billion tree-planting programme,” said President Ruto.

He pointed out that the recent floods that affected many parts of the country, leading to loss of lives and property, were a consequence of climate change.

“As you secure our nation from emerging security threats, climate change is also going to be our biggest threat. This is why we must mobilise the military to provide solutions to such emerging issues,” he said.

The President commended KDF for their efforts and effective disaster response during the devastating floods.

“The government is committed to relocating and resettling affected families and to significantly enhancing national disaster response capabilities to be even better prepared for future emergencies,” President Ruto said.

At the same time, the President said the country celebrates KDF for its “iconic peacekeeping role”, which complements our nation’s well-established credentials in the region.

He said these credentials enhance Kenya’s capacity to face an increasingly delicate, complex and challenging regional and global diplomatic and security environment.

“Whether in peace support missions abroad or national development projects at home, your actions reflect competence and efficiency worthy of our trust and the esteem in which our nation is held on the global stage,” he said.

The President assured KDF officers the government’s unwavering support and commitment of the people of Kenya and to the continuous enhancement of their capabilities and the promotion of their welfare to ensure that they are well-equipped to meet current and emerging challenges.

He also commended the Defence Forces Recruit Training School community, from the commandant to all members of staff, for their dedication in educating and training soldiers and equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills.

“Your collective efforts have enabled this school to continue producing service members who meet the highest standards of professionalism,” he said.

President Ruto also led the gathering in a one-minute moment of silence in memory of the late Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and the officers who died with him in a military helicopter crash last month.

He noted that General Ogolla’s wise leadership, magnificent example, integrity and dedication was the best example of Kenyan professionalism, showcasing the KDF at its finest and serving as a beacon for all Kenyans.

The President said General Ogolla’s legacy will continue to inspire many in the military and public service.