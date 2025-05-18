The United Nation Office in Nairobi (UNON) hosted a Women Leaders Network event in celebration of International Women’s Day on 18th March 2025, aligning with this year's theme: “For All Women and Girls; Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” The event brought together network members, comprising women leaders from the United Nations agencies, for structured networking and knowledge-sharing sessions on navigating workplace challenges and managing career growth.

The event featured a keynote address by Zainab Bangura, Director General of the UNON. She emphasized the importance of gender parity and strategic leadership within UNON, highlighting the progress made since the network’s launch in 2020. Her remarks underscored the value of mentoring, professional development, and operational support for women in leadership roles.

"Today, we proudly celebrate leadership that reflects the UN Secretary-General’s trust in the ability of women to drive change, deliver impact, and advance the UN's mission at the highest levels.” Zainab Hawa Bangura, Director General of the UNON.

Ms. Antonia N’Gabala Sodonon, UN Women Kenya Country Representative, emphasized UN Women’s role as the secretariat of the Women Leaders Network and its dedication to supporting the network’s operationalization and implementation of its Action Plan.

Marking the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, she called for a renewed commitment to the Beijing Agenda and the acceleration of gender equality across all sectors. She also addressed the urgent issue of femicide in Kenya, outlining the Presidential Taskforce on Gender Based Violence and Femicide’s role and action plan while urging UN staff to use their platforms to demand accountability.

Additionally, she highlighted the growing global backlash against women’s rights, calling on UN agencies to stand united against regressive forces and to continue championing the rights and empowerment of women and girls.

The event’s agenda also included panel discussions on key workplace challenges such as balancing assertiveness and approachability, managing the invisible workload associated with emotional labor, and recognizing the cost of unpaid mentorship. Moderated by Ms. Sandra Macharia, Director of the United Nations Information Service, the panel provided practical insights into navigating these challenges while supporting career growth and fostering a culture of collaboration.

This event highlighted the essential role of women leaders in driving organizational success and provided a platform for developing strategies that foster a more inclusive and balanced work environment.