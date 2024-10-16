The government will release KSh 1.5 billion this week to settle claims owed to healthcare facilities, with an additional KSh 3 billion to be paid next week, bringing the total settlement to KSh 4.5 billion.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Kimtai, confirmed that all claims owed by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) will be fully cleared, adding, “We are optimistic that we will settle all the claims.”

To ensure transparency in the process, a committee will be formed to oversee the payments. Mr. Kimtai also announced that NHIF liabilities have now been transferred to the Social Health Authority (SHA), which has adopted a fully digitised claims system.

As of yesterday, claims worth KSh 100 million had already been captured, with the system enabling real-time monitoring of the payments. The PS assured that all outstanding claims would be settled within 90 days.

In addition to the claims settlement, the SHA is working to digitise health records, with tablets set to be distributed to healthcare workers to enhance service delivery.

“This will transform our healthcare system,” said Mr. Kimtai. He further noted the introduction of e-contracting for healthcare facilities, replacing the outdated manual processes previously used by NHIF, and urged healthcare providers to set up customer service desks to help Kenyans register with the SHA.