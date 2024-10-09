The Ministry of Health has underscored its commitment to improving healthcare delivery in Kenya through closer collaboration with Faith-Based Organizations (FBOs).

Speaking during the opening of a consultative meeting in Mombasa, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa emphasized the pivotal role FBOs play in the country’s healthcare system.

Dr. Barasa highlighted key initiatives aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as part of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). These include a fully funded primary healthcare system, enhanced ICT integration to improve service delivery, and a newly established Social Health Insurance Fund designed to cover all Kenyans, ensuring that no one is left behind.

“Our goal is to make healthcare accessible to every Kenyan, and we recognize that FBOs are crucial in reaching underserved communities,” Dr. Barasa said. She urged FBOs to continue their active participation in these efforts, noting that the Social Health Authority (SHA) has already registered over 12.7 million Kenyans.

The government has also introduced legislative reforms, including the Social Health Insurance Act of 2023, which replaces the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Act. These reforms are designed to make healthcare more affordable and ensure sustainable financing for critical health services.

Dr. Barasa encouraged further collaboration between FBOs and the government, particularly in the ongoing registration of Kenyans into the SHA system, which aims to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare.

As the country moves towards achieving UHC, Dr. Barasa reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to building a resilient healthcare system, calling on FBOs to continue providing their vital support to communities. “We must remain united in this mission to ensure that every Kenyan can access the healthcare they deserve,” she concluded.