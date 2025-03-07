At just 20, Esther Wamuhu from Laikipia West is determined to rewrite her future. A few years ago, she had to put her education on hold after an unplanned teenage pregnancy. Now, she is ready to return to school, finish her secondary education, and pursue her dream of going to university.

But there was one major hurdle—access to affordable family planning.

"I wanted a good family planning method, but I just couldn’t afford it," Esther recalls. Then, one day, she heard an announcement on her local radio station about a free health outreach happening in her village. She didn’t hesitate to go, and the visit turned out to be life-changing.

"I received a five-year family planning method for free. Now, I can go back to school without the fear of another pregnancy," she says with relief.

For countless women like Esther, access to quality sexual and reproductive health services remains a challenge in Kenya—especially in informal settlements and far-flung arid regions where high rates of maternal mortality, teenage pregnancies, and gender-based violence are common

"We bridge the gap by taking these services directly to the communities," explains Dr. Timothy Panga, Chief Officer for Health in Laikipia County. "Many women might never visit a health facility unless they are facing a critical condition, so outreach programs like these are essential."

Recognising the urgency of these needs, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is making significant strides by providing sexual and reproductive health kits worth USD 100 000 to six priority counties —Kajiado, Samburu, Laikipia, Siaya, Marsabit, and Tana River. These kits contain essential supplies for family planning, post-miscarriage and post-abortion care, obstetric emergencies, and support for survivors of gender-based violence.

This initiative is rooted in a comprehensive 2024 needs assessment conducted by the WHO and Ministry of Health that identified critical gaps in training, essential sexual and reproductive health supplies, and community engagement. By strategically addressing these challenges, WHO Kenya is enabling more women and families to access life-saving reproductive health care services.

For instance, in Samburu, a pressing shortage of Oxytocin—a crucial medication for preventing postpartum hemorrhage—was swiftly resolved, ensuring timely and effective care. Additionally, the establishment of designated post-abortion care rooms in the county health facilities ensures women receive care in a safe and confidential environment with the highest standard of support with dignity and respect. As of February 2025, 6 post-abortion care rooms have been set up in the 6 counties which were equipped with essential supplies and medicines by the WHO.

The WHO Kenya is also supporting the capacity building of healthcare workers to deliver comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services. Through on-the-job training and mentorship by specialists, County healthcare personnel are gaining advanced skills in post-abortion care and family planning, thus bolstering their confidence to provide quality and comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights services. More than 216 have so far benefitted from the on-job training and mentorship in 36 facilities in 6 counties. Additionally, to address the gaps identified in 2024 around improving access in hard-to-reach and underserved communities, WHO is expanding its impact through integrated outreach services, which have already reached over 3,300 people in Laikipia County alone, with 260 receiving family planning services and 1,147 undergoing cancer screenings.

County leaders have lauded this initiative for its positive impact on women’s health. Governor Joseph Ole Lenku of Kajiado County expressed gratitude, emphasising the value of WHO’s collaboration in reaching underserved populations.

“We do not take this support for granted and truly appreciate our collaboration journey with the World Health Organization,” he said.

As WHO Kenya continues to work with the government to expand access to quality reproductive healthcare, the focus remains on strengthening health systems and empowering communities with knowledge and resources for sustained gains in sexual and reproductive health and rights.