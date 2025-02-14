Officials from the Kenya Dental Association (KDA) paid a courtesy call on the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, to advocate for the strengthening of oral health within the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) framework.
The discussions focused on key areas, including the expansion of Social Health Authority (SHA) benefits to cover comprehensive oral healthcare services. The officials also highlighted the need to boost local manufacturing, as over 90% of dental materials and equipment are currently imported, leading to high costs and limited accessibility.
To enhance grassroots awareness and promote early intervention, the meeting emphasized the importance of training 750 Community Health Promoters (CHPs) in oral health. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of shifting from curative to preventive care, ensuring timely diagnosis and management of oral health conditions.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.