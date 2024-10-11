Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, emphasized the critical importance of prioritizing mental health in workplaces during this year’s World Mental Health Day event held at Mathari Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Highlighting the theme, “Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace,” Dr. Barasa noted that approximately 3.7 million workers in Kenya may be grappling with mental health disorders, which contributed to a 0.6% loss of the nation’s GDP in 2020 due to diminished productivity.

In response to these challenges, she said the Ministry of Health has introduced Kenya’s inaugural National Guidelines on Workplace Mental Wellness. These guidelines aim to promote mental well-being and create robust support systems for employees facing mental health issues.

Dr. Barasa called for a united effort, urging investments in mental health clinics across Level 4 hospitals, the implementation of these guidelines by employers, and the incorporation of mental wellness programs into school curricula.

Additionally, she launched the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital Strategic Plan 2024-2029, designed to enhance the quality of mental healthcare and foster institutional growth. The called for collaboration to cultivate a workplace culture that values and supports mental well-being, stating, “By prioritizing mental health, we can enhance productivity and overall societal well-being,” she said.

She acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Ministry of Labour PS representative, Dr. Barasa Wafula, and development partners in health, including Johnson&Johnson, for their unwavering support in making this year’s mental health event a success.