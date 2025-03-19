Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, met with a U.S. Congressional Delegation at KEMSA to strengthen Kenya-U.S. collaboration in health systems, commodity procurement, and public health interventions.

Dr. Barasa emphasized Kenya’s focus on self-reliance in health commodity procurement and local pharmaceutical manufacturing to reduce import dependency and ensure a steady supply of essential medicines.

She highlighted government efforts to boost local production, attract private-sector investment, and maintain high-quality standards through robust regulation.

The Cabinet Secretary welcomed U.S. support in technology transfer, supply chain strengthening, and expanding market access for Kenyan-made health products. She also stressed the importance of U.S. assistance in capacity building, regulatory reforms, and trade expansion.

The meeting reaffirmed Kenya’s goal of becoming a regional leader in pharmaceutical production, with Dr. Barasa calling for stronger partnerships to build a sustainable and resilient health sector.

KEMSA Board Chair Mr. Samuel Tunai and CEO Dr. Waqo Ejersa also attended, highlighting ongoing reforms to improve medical supply management efficiency. This engagement reinforced the commitment to deepening Kenya-U.S. collaboration for a stronger health system.