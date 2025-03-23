On March 21, H.E. Ambassador Guo Haiyan met with Mr. Michael Munyao, Chairman of the China Africa Friendship Association - Kenya Chapter (CAFA-K). Mr. Zhang Zhizhong, Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy, and Hon. Beatrice Elachi, Secretary General of the CAFA-K attended the meeting.
Amb. Guo highly commended the CAFA-K for actively enhancing the understanding and friendship between the Chinese and Kenyan people, and for promoting exchanges and cooperation between the two countries. Amb. Guo hoped that the CAFA-K could seize the opportunity to implement 10 Partnership Action Plans, which were proposed in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, together with all sectors of community to deepen friendship and benefit people-to-people exchanges.
Mr. Munyao welcomed Amb. Guo to her new post and introduced CAFA-K’s exchanges and cooperation with China in the past years. He expressed his commitment to promoting the friendly bilateral relations.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya.