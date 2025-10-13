Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya

Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya


On October 13, H.E. Amb. Guo Haiyan met with Hon. Dr. Ochilo Ayacko, Governor of Migori County.

Amb. Guo noted that Migori County is an important participant in the bilateral cooperation between China and Kenya at the subnational level. She expressed China’s readiness to work closely with Kenya to implement the outcomes of President Ruto’s visit to China and the important consensus reached by the two Heads of State, so as to bring more tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries.

Governor Ayacko noted that Migori County enjoys a strong relationship with China and is keen to further deepen cooperation in areas such as agriculture and culture. He welcomed more Chinese enterprises and visitors to Migori to promote mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya.