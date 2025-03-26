Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya


On March 26, 2025, H.E. Ambassador Guo Haiyan met with H.E. Ambassador Paul Ndung’u, Director General of the Foreign Service Academy. The two sides had friendly meeting on strengthening cooperation in policy communication, talent cultivation and other areas.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya.