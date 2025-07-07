Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya

Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya


On July 6, Ambassador Ms. Guo Haiyan was invited to attend the related activities of the 4th Edition Nairobi City Marathon. Accompanied with PS for Sports Mr. Elijah Mwangi, President of the Kenya Athletics and officials from UNEP, she signaled the start of the race and presented awards to the winners.

First held in 2022, the Nairobi City Marathon has attracted over 17,000 runners from more than 70 countries and regions, including about 300 Chinese, with its main course on the Nairobi Expressway, a key project of the "Belt and Road Initiative" built by a Chinese company. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya.