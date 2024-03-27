JW Marriott (JW-Marriott.Marriott.com), part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today unveils its second property in Kenya with the opening of JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi. Standing as the tallest hotel in the country with 35 stories in the Westlands commercial district, JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi captures the essence of Kenya’s natural beauty and heritage, offering travellers a peaceful escape for the mind, body, and soul.

“As JW Marriott expands its presence in Africa, the brand enriches the region with a legacy of luxurious hospitality, seamlessly weaving together its dedication to holistic well-being and fostering meaningful connections throughout the continent,” said Helen Leighton, Vice President, Luxury Brands&Communications, Marriott International, Europe, Middle East&Africa. “JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi perfectly embodies the city's contemporary yet mindful urban lifestyle. The property combines the warmth of African hospitality with serene spaces where guests can disconnect from distraction, focus on the present moment, and reconnect with what matters most to them.”

The hotel features 315 sophisticated guestrooms, five internationally-inspired dining destinations, a luxury Spa by JW, swimming pool, fitness center, and eight exceptional event spaces for gatherings and celebrations. An additional 51 spacious serviced apartments and a sky bar&lounge are slated to open later in the year.

An Urban Sanctuary - Bringing the Outdoors In

The hotel’s interior design is largely inspired by the beauty, heritage, and palette of Kenya’s great outdoors. Designed by George Wong, the property is inspired by the spirit and story of an African adventure, with an earth-toned colour palette of savannah browns, Maasai reds, cultural terracotta, and safari green incorporated throughout its spaces.

These aesthetic choices introduce a new echelon of luxury to the city, featuring intentional spaces that allow guests to connect with the essence of Africa, while enjoying the comforts of a modern urban hotel. Throughout the property a collection of unique works of art - from sculptures and handmade ceramics to wall murals and regional textiles - tell the story of the breathtaking Kenyan landscape.

The guest rooms and suites - including one Presidential Suite - offer guests a contemporary retreat to recharge and reset with breathtaking views of the city. Situated on the nine top-most floors of the high-rise tower, spacious serviced apartments will offer luxurious, exclusive experiences for long-stay guests and family groups in one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

Mindful moments can be found at Spa by JW, which offers bespoke wellness experiences for guests during their stay, including customisable massages and beauty treatments to refresh and invigorate the body. Guests can maintain their daily routines at the state-of-the-art Fitness Center on the fifth floor, featuring a yoga studio, steam room, and an outdoor pool and terrace, offering an ideal space for ultimate relaxation.

Worldly Culinary Destinations

JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi is home to a host of rich culinary experiences that elevate the city’s hospitality scene to new standards of sophistication, with the goal of creating special moments and fostering a deeper connection between guests and locals. All-day MIDI Café&Patisserie creates the ideal spot for quick breakfasts, light lunches, or afternoon coffee and cake, while Myna Restaurant showcases international cuisine with an African flair, serving sumptuous buffet-style breakfasts and family Sunday brunches, as well as lunches and dinner from its indoor and outdoor terrace setting.

Hudson Tavern Bar&Grill offers the ideal setting to relax while watching live sports, featuring an authentic grill house serving tapas, mezze, and classic American burgers. Fine dining in the capital city is enhanced with the arrival of Mughal, celebrating the esteemed cuisine and culture of the Mughal Empire. Guests can embark on a unique culinary journey immersed in sumptuous décor and stories reminiscent of a gracious, bygone era. The cocktail bar is a highlight, serving signature drinks and mocktails infused with Mughal ingredients and spices.

Slated to open later this year, Mr. Pang Sky Bar&Lounge, situated on the 31st floor of the hotel, is set to become the city’s evening hotspot, offering modern Pan-Asian cuisine and upscale mixology offerings across its indoor bar and lounge, outdoor terrace, and two private dining spaces, including a premium whiskey library.

Fostering Connections

JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi offers over 1,700 square metres of exceptional meeting and event spaces equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, catering to all occasions from corporate events and meetings to family gatherings and celebrations. The pillar-less Grand Ballroom, hosting up to 800 guests, is an inspirational venue for the city and can be adapted for a range of events including luxury weddings. The hotel also has a sustainable meeting program, which includes strategies for reducing waste, ensuring responsible waste management, and maintaining energy efficiency to reduce the carbon footprint of events.

“JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi takes pride in ushering in a new chapter of refinement to our capital city,” added Eben Nel, General Manager, JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi. “The property is perfectly situated for restful overnight stays for those visitors adventuring into the country’s magnificent game reserves. For those visiting the city for longer and needing to revitalize their souls by immersing themselves in nature, the tranquility of Nairobi National Park, the world’s only national park within a capital city, is just a short drive out of the Central Business District. We are thrilled to open our doors and offer a warm Kenyan welcome, world-class service, and generous hospitality to our guests.”

Westlands is a social and entertainment hotspot within close proximity to Nairobi’s Central Business District and a number of top local attractions, including Nairobi National Museum, Karen Blixen Museum, Maasai Market, Bomas of Kenya, and Karura Forest, an urban upland forest on the outskirts of Nairobi. The Nairobi expressway links the area to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, which is just a 20-minute drive away.

