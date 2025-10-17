The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development yesterday adopted its report recommending to the National Assembly (NA) that the process to appoint a Commissioner to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) be re-started, after a procedural issue halted the process.

In a letter to the Speaker, dated 22 January 2024, the Chairperson of the SAHRC informed the NA of a vacancy created within the SAHRC following the resignation of the Deputy Chairperson, Ms Fatima Chohan. Ms Chohan’s resignation came into effect from 1 April 2024.

On 30 October 2024, the committee met to discuss the nominations/applications it received. It agreed to a shortlist of eight candidates. The committee interviewed the candidates on 19 November 2024, said Committee Chairperson Mr Xola Nqola.

He went on to say that deliberations took place on 2 April 2025, during which a debate arose about whether committee members who had not participated in the interviews should be able to deliberate and vote on a preferred candidate. The committee resolved to defer its decision on the vacancy to receive procedural advice on the application of Rule 115 of the NA Rules.

According to Mr Nqola, during a further meeting on 28 May 2025, the committee found itself unable to agree on a candidate to recommend for the position of full-time commissioner and/or of the Deputy Chairperson.

“Voting was, therefore, deferred once again. “The committee recommends that the process of filling the vacancy begin afresh,” emphasised Mr Nqola.