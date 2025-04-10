The Embassies and the Delegation reaffirm their call for the release of political detainees to permit the immediate resumption of direct dialogue among leaders of all parties, including President Kiir and First Vice President Machar. The postponed 40th session of the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) should be rescheduled without delay and should focus on the critical challenges to peace. There should be no unilateral actions that further jeopardize the 2018 peace agreement. It is urgent that South Sudan’s leaders meet their obligations and demonstrate that their priority is peace.

The Embassies of France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the Delegation of the European Union reaffirm their concern over continued politically driven violence in South Sudan, repeated violations of the ceasefire, and the absence of visible efforts by the transitional government to restore and maintain peace.

