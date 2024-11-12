At COP29 in Azerbaijan, the African Union (AU) and the United Republic of Tanzania will join forces in a high-level side event to make clean cooking a central part of the global climate agenda.

The event, “Addressing Clean Cooking Challenges in Africa: A Call for African Leadership,” will take place on 12 November 2024, from 15:30 to 17:00 at the Africa Pavilion Blue Zone, H11.

As African countries continue to grow economically and urbanize, the need for clean cooking solutions is more pressing than ever with 70% of the population still relying on traditional, cooking methods. The high-level gathering will bring together African leaders, policymakers, and international stakeholders to address the clean cooking challenges and highlight the urgent need for political leadership, innovative partnerships, and substantial financial investment to achieve sustainable, clean cooking solutions across Africa.

Bold Leadership and Action in Africa

Africa has long been at the forefront of the climate conversation, and African countries are now taking bold and decisive steps to address the clean cooking challenge. The African Union, through its African Clean Cooking Program (ACCP), has already placed clean cooking high on the continental agenda, recognizing it as a vital component of both climate action and sustainable development.

The AU’s Clean Cooking Program (ACCP) focuses on increasing access to clean cooking solutions, reducing harmful emissions, improving public health, and fostering innovation in cooking technologies across Africa. This program is integral to achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which envisions a prosperous, integrated, and peaceful Africa.

The United Republic of Tanzania has emerged as a leading advocate for clean cooking in Africa, underscoring the importance of gender-inclusive approaches to addressing energy and climate challenges. In 2023, President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched the Women Clean Cooking Support Programme (AWCCSP) at COP28, a pioneering initiative aimed at raising awareness, creating partnerships, and mobilizing financial resources to scale clean cooking solutions.

Several African countries have made clean cooking a national priority. Ghana, for example, has made significant strides in promoting Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as a cleaner alternative, with a notable 36% increase in LPG use. Additionally, 30% of households now use improved cookstoves, reflecting progress in enhancing energy efficiency in cooking. Similarly, Kenya has been expanding its LPG usage, with 2.4 million people transitioning to affordable and safe LPG cooking solutions.

Clean Cooking and Climate Goals: A Critical Link

Clean cooking has the potential to be a key climate solution, offering emissions reductions of up to 1.5 gigatons by 2030 and contributing about 10% of the targeted doubling of energy efficiency improvements.

The transition to clean cooking is a critical element of Africa’s climate mitigation and adaptation strategies. By integrating clean cooking into national and regional climate action plans, African countries are accelerating efforts to meet their climate commitments and make substantial progress toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7 (affordable and clean energy for all). Clean cooking solutions also contribute to SDG 3 (good health and well-being), SDG 5 (gender equality), and SDG 13 (climate action), showcasing the interconnectedness of these global goals.

The Launch of a Key Publication: "Sustainable Scaling: Meeting the Clean Cooking Challenge in Africa

During the COP29 event, the African Union Energy Commission (AFREC) will launch a publication, “Sustainable Scaling: Meeting the Clean Cooking Challenge in Africa.” This publication provides a comprehensive roadmap for scaling clean cooking technologies across Africa, highlighting the innovative solutions, financing mechanisms, and policy frameworks necessary to accelerate the transition to cleaner cooking.

The report stresses the need for innovative financing models, including public-private partnerships, to unlock the investment required to scale clean cooking solutions and achieve universal access to clean cooking by 2030.

The publication also calls for stronger policy coordination and political will across African governments to integrate clean cooking into national energy and climate plans.

By elevating clean cooking to the highest levels of political decision-making, African countries can create an enabling environment for innovation, investment, and sustainable development.

A Platform for African Leadership and Global Partnerships

The high-level side event at COP29 will be an important platform for African leaders to engage with international partners, multilateral organizations, and private sector partners. It will provide a unique opportunity to showcase African leadership in driving solutions to global climate challenges, with clean cooking as a cornerstone of Africa’s response to the climate crisis.

Through the AWCCSP and other initiatives, African countries are demonstrating that they are not only committed to addressing the clean cooking crisis but are also taking bold steps to ensure that clean cooking is at the centre of the continent’s climate agenda.